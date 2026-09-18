10 militants killed in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Sept 18:

Ten militants, including those belonging to the banned TTP, were killed in two separate security operations in Pakistan's restive northwest, the military's media wing said on Friday.

The intelligence-based operations took place between Tuesday and Thursday in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

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In North Waziristan, security forces targeted a militant hideout and in an intense exchange of fire, six militants belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- referred to by the military as Fitna al-Khawarij -- were killed.

In a separate operation in Hangu district, four more militants were killed, it said.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants killed in the operations, who, according to ISPR, were involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area.

A clearance operation was underway to eliminate any other militants in the area.

Separately, six Pakistani Army soldiers were killed in an attack on their convoy in the province.

The convoy was targeted with an improvised explosive device, the ISPR said. (PTI)