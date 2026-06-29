10 Labourers Injured In Road Accident on Buffliaz–DKG Road

Ten labourers were injured after a Tata Mobile vehicle met with an accident on the Buffliaz–DKG Road in Poonch district. The workers were on their way to a work site when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near the first bend on the road, causing the accident. Local residents and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted all the injured to a nearby health centre. One labourer sustained critical injuries and is stated to be in serious condition, while the remaining nine are undergoing treatment. Police have registered the case and launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

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