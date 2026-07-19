Jammu, Jul 19: At least 10 people, including women and children, were killed after flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential overnight rains wreaked havoc in the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri on Sunday, officials said.

The worst-hit was the Lower Murrah area of Surankote in Poonch district, where floodwaters and landslide debris swept through residential areas, burying houses and trapping families.

Officials said that nine deaths were reported from Surankote, including six members of a single family, while one person was killed in Haveli tehsil.

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They said several people were feared trapped under debris, raising concerns that the death toll could rise as rescue operations progressed.

Rescue teams comprising the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), civil administration and local volunteers were engaged in a massive search and rescue operation despite intermittent rainfall and difficult terrain.

Heavy earth-moving machinery has also been deployed to clear debris and restore access to affected villages.

The heavy rainfall caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, residential houses, vehicles and other public infrastructure across Poonch and neighbouring Rajouri district. In Haveli tehsil, at least seven houses were damaged, while property losses were also reported from Mandi and other areas. Several roads remained blocked due to landslides, disrupting connectivity.

The district administration pressed relief teams into service and shifted affected families to safer locations. Residents living near rivers, streams and landslide-prone slopes have been advised to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from fast-flowing water bodies until weather conditions improve, officials said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to review the flood situation in the affected districts.

Shah assured them of all possible assistance from the Centre for rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts and said every possible step would be taken to ensure the safety and security of the affected people, officials said.

Rescue and relief operations continued across the affected areas as intermittent rain persisted, with authorities keeping a close watch on vulnerable locations amid forecasts of more rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast widespread rainfall across J&K over the next five days, warning of heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, particularly in the Jammu division, with an increased risk of flash floods, landslides, mudslides, shooting stones and waterlogging in vulnerable areas till July 23. (KNO)