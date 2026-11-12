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Home / International / 10 killed as passenger vehicle plunges off steep slope in Nepal

10 killed as passenger vehicle plunges off steep slope in Nepal

Kathmandu, Nov 12 :  At least 10 people were killed and five others injured on Thursday when a passenger vehicle plunged down a steep slope in Nepal's Bagmati province, according to media reports. The accident occurred at around 5:45 am...

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Daily Excelsior
12:22 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Kathmandu, Nov 12 :  At least 10 people were killed and five others injured on Thursday when a passenger vehicle plunged down a steep slope in Nepal's Bagmati province, according to media reports.

The accident occurred at around 5:45 am in the Makawanpur district.

The vehicle, carrying around 15 people, was travelling from Kathmandu to Sarlahi at the time of the accident, according to the MyRepublica newspaper.

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It plunged around 500 metres down a steep slope, killing 10 people and injuring five others.

The deceased comprised three women, two girls and five men, the report said. Their identities are yet to be established.

Those injured were taken to Hetauda Hospital for treatment, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

A seven-member rescue team was deployed to the site following reports of the accident, it said. PTI

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