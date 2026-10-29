KARACHI, Oct 29: At least 10 people, including a woman, were killed after an oxygen cylinder exploded inside an ambulance in Pakistan's Sindh province on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The incident occurred in the Nagarparkar area of Tharparkar district when the ambulance was transporting the woman from a basic health centre in Dano Dhandhal to the district hospital in Mithi city.

"Ten deaths have been confirmed so far, including the woman," Tharparkar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jaffri said, adding that the woman was being transferred to the hospital following complications after childbirth.

Jaffri said the cylinder exploded while the ambulance driver was moving it inside the vehicle to make the patient and others more comfortable.

He said an inquiry had been ordered into the incident and further investigation is underway. (PTI)