10 Junior Scale JKAS Officers Placed At Disposal Of Div Com Kashmir For Int'l Film Festival
JAMMU, Aug 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed 10 Junior Scale JKAS officers at the disposal of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, for utilisation of their services in connection with the 1st International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir,...
JAMMU, Aug 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed 10 Junior Scale JKAS officers at the disposal of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, for utilisation of their services in connection with the 1st International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled to be held from September 7 to 10, 2026.
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