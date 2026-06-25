10 Injured As Recently-Constructed Bridge Collapses In J&K's Baramullah
SRINAGAR, Jun 25: At least 10 persons were injured on Thursday as a recently-constructed bridge collapsed in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here. The bridge collapsed on the Baramulla-Uri highway on Thursday afternoon, resulting in injuries to...
SRINAGAR, Jun 25: At least 10 persons were injured on Thursday as a recently-constructed bridge collapsed in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.
The bridge collapsed on the Baramulla-Uri highway on Thursday afternoon, resulting in injuries to 10 persons, officials added.
The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.
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