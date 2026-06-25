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Home / Latest News / 10 Injured As Recently-Constructed Bridge Collapses In J&K's Baramullah

10 Injured As Recently-Constructed Bridge Collapses In J&K's Baramullah

SRINAGAR, Jun 25: At least 10 persons were injured on Thursday as a recently-constructed bridge collapsed in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here. The bridge collapsed on the Baramulla-Uri highway on Thursday afternoon, resulting in injuries to...

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Daily Excelsior
07:19 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Jun 25: At least 10 persons were injured on Thursday as a recently-constructed bridge collapsed in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

The bridge collapsed on the Baramulla-Uri highway on Thursday afternoon, resulting in injuries to 10 persons, officials added.

The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

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