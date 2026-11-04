10 dumpers seized; mining mafia attacks police, damages vehicle

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 3: An unidentified dumper driver involved in illegal transportation of mining material allegedly attempted to run over police personnel on duty by deliberately ramming his vehicle into an official police vehicle before fleeing from the spot, officials said.

Officials said at around 0515 hours, a dumper loaded with Bajri which was without Registration Number plate was signaled to stop for checking near Kedian bridge by police party. However, the unidentified driver allegedly accelerated the vehicle and rammed it into the front portion of the official police vehicle bearing Registration Number JK02CN-5155, apparently attempting to endanger the lives of police personnel on duty. The police vehicle was damaged in the incident, officials added.

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In this connection, a case FIR No. 546/2026 under Sections 109 of the BNS and 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered at Police Station Kathua.

Further investigation is underway to identify the dumper and trace the absconding driver. Besides, legal action is being taken as per law, officials said.

Earlier Kathua police seized 10 dumpers carrying illegally mining material during naka checking and patrolling near Kedian-Gandayl Bridge.

Officials said at around 0200 hours, a police party from Police Station (PS) Kathua, while conducting naka checking and patrolling near Kedian-Gandayl Bridge, intercepted and seized 10 dumpers carrying Bajri (gravel) and other mining material without valid documents.