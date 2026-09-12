10 docs found absent in Gurez, salary withheld

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 11: The administration in Gurez has ordered withholding of the salary bills of 10 doctors after they were found absent from duty during a surprise inspection, warning them of disciplinary action over alleged unauthorised absence and dereliction of duty,

The notices were issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Gurez, following an inspection conducted on September 10 by the MLA Gurez and the SDM.

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According to the notices, the concerned doctors were found absent from their duties during the inspection.

The administration alleged that the officials were "habitually" absent from duty, describing their conduct as unauthorised absence and dereliction of duty.

The administration stated that the absence of the doctors had caused "great inconvenience" to the public and adversely affected patient care in the area.

The doctors have been directed to submit written explanations within two days, explaining why disciplinary action under the relevant service rules should not be initiated against them.