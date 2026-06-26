10-day training programme in chemical sciences concludes at CSIR-IIIM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: A 10-day hands-on training programme in chemical sciences was concluded at CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), here today.

The programme was organized under the Yuva Kaushal Karyashala 5.0 and Hackathon 8.0.

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Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Babila Rakwal, who attended as chief guest, encouraged students, particularly young women to explore research and scientific careers and cultivate patience, curiosity and original thinking.

Addressing participants, she reflected on her own academic journey and said science remained a field close to her despite eventually entering public administration.

Babila urged students to move beyond the conventional mindset of becoming job seekers and instead think of becoming innovators and job creators.

Stressing the importance of independent thinking, she advised participants to use emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, as supportive tools rather than becoming entirely dependent on them.

Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, said the institution has been actively expanding its outreach and creating stronger links between scientific institutions and society.

Addressing the gathering, he said CSIR-IIIM has significantly increased engagement with students, schools, universities, innovators, startups and farmers through various programmes.

Dr Zabeer informed that during the last year alone, more than 3,000 school students visited the institute under outreach programmes, while hundreds of college and university students participated in internships, training and skill-development initiatives.

Dr Kulvinder Kour, Principal, Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, was also invited by the Institute.

Earlier, welcoming the guests, Dr Saurabh Saran, Principal Investigator at IIIM said the training was designed as a practical learning experience rather than a conventional lecture-based exercise.

Students who participated in the programme also shared their experiences and described the training as an eye-opening exposure to research culture, scientific inquiry and innovation.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Showkat Rashid.

Students who excelled during the programme, winners of Hackathon 8.0 and resource persons who contributed to the training sessions were felicitated during the valedictory ceremony.

Proceedings of the event were conducted by Dr Vidushi Abrol, Business Manager, IIIM-Technology Business Incubator.