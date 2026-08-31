10-day long dharna ends in Chatroo after Raina, Zulfkar visit protest site

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Aug 30: Ten-day long dharna in Chatroo was ended after senior BJP leaders Ravinder Raina and Ch Zulfkar Ali assured justice in alleged rape and murder of 14-year old tribal girl.

Both the BJP leaders today visited Chatroo and met the agitated people who had been protesting for the last ten days against the gruesome rape and murder of the minor girl.

Advertisement

The leaders expressed deep anguish over the horrific incident and conveyed their strongest solidarity with the bereaved family. They said that the brutal crime against a minor girl has shocked the conscience of society and cannot be allowed to be diluted or delayed at the cost of justice.

Ravinder Raina and Ch Zulfkar Ali assured the family and the protesting people that they would take up the matter with the concerned authorities and ensure that the demand for justice is pursued at the highest appropriate level.

They demanded a swift, transparent and time-bound investigation, with every aspect of the case thoroughly examined, and called for the strictest punishment under law for those found responsible.

Following the assurance given by the leaders, the protesting people decided to call off the 10-day-long dharna. The leaders appreciated the courage and determination of the people of Chatroo and assured them that the conclusion of the dharna would not mean an end to the pursuit of justice.

Those present on the occasion included Fatima Farooq, former BDC; Ch Talib Hussain; Roshan Lal; Mohd Shafi; Fareed Ahmed; Master Mohd Awan; Manohar Lal, besides several other prominent citizens, community representatives and local residents.

Ravinder Raina and Ch Zulfkar Ali reiterated that there must be zero tolerance towards crimes against women and children, and that every person found guilty must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with law.