10-day hands-on training programme concludes at CSIR-IIIM, encourages students to pursue research & innovation

Jammu, June 25: A 10-day hands-on training programme in Chemical Sciences under the Yuva Kasuhal Karyshala 5.0 and Hackathon 8.0 concluded at CSIR–Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu, with speakers emphasising the importance of scientific temperament, innovation, entrepreneurship and greater youth participation in research.

The programme brought together students for intensive laboratory exposure, scientific learning and innovation-driven activities aimed at bridging classroom education with real-world research practices.

Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Jammu and Kashmir, Babila Rakwal JKAS, who attended as chief guest, encouraged students—particularly young women—to explore research and scientific careers and cultivate patience, curiosity and original thinking.

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Addressing participants, she reflected on her own academic journey and said science remained a field close to her despite eventually entering public administration. She urged students to move beyond the conventional mindset of becoming job seekers and instead think of becoming innovators and job creators. She highlighted the growing need for research-led development and called upon students to sustain scientific curiosity beyond academic requirements.

Stressing the importance of independent thinking, she advised participants to use emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, as supportive tools rather than becoming entirely dependent on them.

Rakwal also referred to ongoing scientific and innovation initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed hope that the region’s scientific ecosystem, including biotechnology infrastructure and research institutions, would continue to strengthen.

Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, said the institution has been actively expanding its outreach and creating stronger links between scientific institutions and society. Addressing the gathering, he said CSIR-IIIM has significantly increased engagement with students, schools, universities, innovators, startups and farmers through various programmes.

He informed that during the last year alone, more than 3,000 school students visited the institute under outreach programmes, while hundreds of college and university students participated in internships, training and skill-development initiatives.

Dr. Ahmed said the institute also maintains strong engagement with startups and entrepreneurs through its incubation ecosystem and has connected with thousands of farmers through science-based societal programmes. He encouraged students to utilise the opportunities now available through interdisciplinary education and institutional access, saying exposure to laboratories and research environments can play a transformative role in shaping careers.

Dr Kulvinder Kour, Principal, Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, was also invited by the Institute. Dr. Kour appreciated the initiative and said such programmes expose students to possibilities in scientific research and development that often remain outside regular classroom environments.

Earlier, welcoming the guests, Dr Saurabh Saran, Principal Investigator at IIIM–Technology Business Incubator and organiser of the programme, said the training was designed as a practical learning experience rather than a conventional lecture-based exercise.

He said participants received hands-on exposure across chemical sciences, biological sciences, infectious disease research, fermentation technologies, entrepreneurship and startup ecosystems.

Students were also taken on field and laboratory visits and introduced to innovation-driven thinking through Hackathon 8.0. Dr. Saran said the hackathon encouraged students to convert ideas into workable concepts and presentations, helping them understand the process of innovation and enterprise creation.

Dr Qazi Naveed Ahmed, Senior Principal Scientist and Head, Natural Products and Medicinal Chemistry Division shared his own journey into research and encouraged students to consider science as a long-term career path. He said exposure programmes are important for helping students understand the possibilities that exist beyond conventional career choices.

Students who participated in the programme also shared their experiences and described the training as an eye-opening exposure to research culture, scientific inquiry and innovation. Several students said interacting directly with scientists, observing laboratory work and participating in ideation exercises gave them a broader perspective on research as a career option.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Showkat Rashid, Principal Scientist who acknowledged the contribution of the organising team, faculty members, students and institutional leadership.

Students who excelled during the programme, winners of Hackathon 8.0 and resource persons who contributed to the training sessions were felicitated during the valedictory ceremony.

Proceedings of the event were conducted by Dr Vidushi Abrol, Business Manager, IIIM–Technology Business Incubator.