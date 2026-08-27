10 Best Kundli Apps in India for Accurate Janam Kundli

Have you ever wondered what makes a kundli app the best? Well, first and foremost, it must deliver accurate results.

Your birth chart leaves very little room for error. Even a calculation mistake of a few seconds can change the results and, consequently, the interpretation. That's why the right app makes all the difference. But how do you find one? Don't worry. In this article, we walk you through the top 10 kundli apps in India that provide an accurate janam kundli with no hassle. Read ahead!

1. Astrotalk

In the first place, we have Astrotalk, one of the most popular astrology apps today. In fact, the numbers speak for themselves. To date, they have served more than 122 million users and completed over 2 billion consultation minutes. A staggering number!

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Coming to online Kundli generation, Astrotalk brings you a simple and hassle-free experience. All you have to do is select the Free Kundli option, enter your birth details, and hit submit. Your comprehensive birth chart is ready instantly.

The basic Overview section helps you understand your birth details, including your Avakhada details. You can then explore your Kundli, KP, Ashtakvarga, Charts, Doshas, and Free Report.

Your Free Report gives you a detailed outlook into different areas of your life. This includes your personality, health, career, and relationships. You also get personalised remedies and recommendations, such as suggestions for rudraksha and gemstones, along with details on Kalsarpa Dosha, Manglik Dosha, and Sade Sati.

From important planetary details to the most minute points in your chart, the report covers it all. You can also save it as a PDF for later.

And the best part is that everything is explained in simple language, so even as a beginner, you can easily grasp it.

If you need personalised guidance, you can connect with an astrologer via chat or call. Astrotalk has a network of over 51,000 astrologers who provide support in 13+ languages. They are available 24/7, and first-time users can enjoy a free chat or call.

Apart from Kundli generation, Astrotalk also offers Kundli matching, daily horoscope, Panchang, Vastu, numerology, tarot, and more. It’s your one-stop shop for all your astrology needs.

2. AstroSage

In second place, we have AstroSage. They also offer instant Kundli generation. You have to enter your date, time, and place of birth, and the app creates your birth chart.

You can then check planetary positions, Vimshottari Dasha, and other general details. They also offer additional reports, such as Raj Yoga reports. But they are a paid service, and you can place an order if that’s something you are interested in.

Navigating through the Kundli report can feel slightly complicated because it lacks a clear structure, especially for those with no prior astrology knowledge.

3. AstroYogi

In third position, we have AstroYogi, a platform that can create your Kundli using your basic birth details. Simply enter your date, time, and place of birth, and the app creates your birth chart immediately. You can view your planetary positions and explore key details like Dasha and Dosha.

But the Kundli can feel incomprehensible, as it provides only a brief overview of the major segments. Also, for someone new to astrology, it can seem too technical. However, they have a network of in-house astrologers who provide personalised readings for a fee. You can consult them to understand exactly what your kundli says about you.

4. GaneshaSpeaks

GaneshaSpeaks offers a free online kundli that you can create using your birth details. You only need to enter your date, time, and place of birth. Your chart shows the positions of planets and the 12 houses. You can also view your Vimshottari Dasha, Antardasha, Mahadasha, and Varga charts.

However, you must first create an account with your phone number to get started, which can make the process feel a bit cumbersome. Also, the report is not entirely free; you will need to pay a fee to unlock the full report. That said, it can be a useful starting point for getting started with online kundli.

5. MyPandit

MyPandit makes it easy to get your Janam Kundli online. Once you enter your details, the platform creates a personalised Janampatri for a fee. You can then view the planetary positions from your birth time and get insights into different areas of life.

The platform focuses on personalised astrology services. You can get daily, monthly, and yearly horoscope reports. While it does offer several services, navigating through it can feel slightly tedious, especially for beginners just getting started.

6.InstaAstro

InstaAstro lets you create a free kundli with your date, time, and place of birth. You get your Lagna chart, Navamsa chart, divisional chart and a short report.

However, if you are expecting a comprehensive kundli, you will be disappointed. Here, you get a basic overview of your birth chart. And this can be a little difficult for beginners to interpret. That said, you can also check your daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly horoscope, and use Panchang, numerology, tarot, and other services on this platform.

7. Prokerala

Next, you can try Prokerala for a comprehensive Janam Kundli based on your exact birth details. Enter your date, time, and place of birth to create your chart. Simple! You can view your planets, zodiac signs, houses, and other key details. However, it is a paid service and costs between ₹1000 and ₹2100. For free, you can just view very basic details.

Prokerala also offers a wide range of astrology services, including daily horoscopes, Panchang, numerology, and marriage compatibility.

8. Vedic Rishi

Vedic Rishi lets you create and save multiple kundlis with your birth details. You can explore your planetary positions, houses, dashas, and different chart types. You can check doshas such as Manglik, Kaal Sarp, etc. It also provides remedies for these doshas.

But the kundli can include some information that may not be relevant to everyone, such as Ayurveda-related details. Also, the free version only provides a brief overview, while some of the more detailed insights are available only after making a purchase.

9.ClickAstro

On number nine, we bring you ClickAstro, which gives you a wide range of astrology tools in one place. You can create your Kundli, check horoscope compatibility and explore personalised reports.

For Kundli creation, you can enter your birth details and get results in a few seconds. In the free service, you can go through the overview of your birth chart. But for a comprehensive PDF, you must make a purchase. And navigating through their platform can feel a little tedious.

10.Astro Arun Pandit

The last app on our list is Astro Arun Pandit. It brings Vedic astrology, personalised reports and more. You can use the platform for Kundli creation, Kundli matching and marriage-related astrology insights.

To create your kundli, just enter your birth details, and it will be ready in a few seconds. However, the free service only provides a quick overview. To unlock your full kundli, you must purchase the premium personalised kundli package.

The Takeaway

Today, the best apps have changed the way we approach astrology. You can now access a myriad of astrological services, from birth chart analysis and Kundli matching to compatibility checks, right from the comfort of your home. While these are our top 10 picks, the best app finally depends on what you are looking for.

However, if you need an app that ensures accurate results, you cannot go wrong with Astrotalk. Even when it comes to kundli creation, Astrotalk brings you a detailed and reliable birth chart without having to pay hefty fees. It's completely free.

That’s not all. They offer a variety of spiritual disciplines under one roof, so you can choose what works best for you and opt for personalised guidance when needed.