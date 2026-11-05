10 Arrested In Multiple Theft Cases In Kathua, Stolen Property Worth Rs 17 Lakh Recovered

Jammu, Nov 5: Police have solved four theft cases registered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, arrested 10 accused and recovered stolen jewellery and other property worth approximately Rs 17.50 lakh, officials said.

The recovered property includes around 113 grams of gold jewellery, 52 grams of silver jewellery and a scooter, police said.

In the first case, registered at Kathua Police Station, police arrested Mahboob Akhtar, a resident of Basohli, in connection with a theft at a residence in Thanoon on August 31, they said.

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The stolen property included Rs 1,70,000 in cash, gold ornaments weighing 36.65 grams and valued at around Rs 5 lakh, and a scooter.

Police said the accused was involved in 13 cases that had already been challaned, while four additional cases were under investigation.

In another theft case registered at Kathua Police Station, four accused, identified as Kaniya Kumar, Imran alias Billa, Sushil Kumar and Vishal Luthra, were arrested.

The case pertains to a theft reported by Urmila Devi, a resident of Patyari, on May 8. Police recovered gold ornaments weighing 40 grams and silver jewellery weighing 52 grams, collectively valued at around Rs 6 lakh.

In the third case, registered at Bilawar Police Station, police arrested Yashpal, a resident of Maira Bhadrali in Pathankot, for allegedly stealing gold jewellery from a residence in Dharamkot between August 31 and September 2.

Gold articles weighing approximately 10.93 grams, valued at around Rs 2.20 lakh, were recovered from his possession. Further investigation in the case is underway.

In the fourth case, registered at Hiranagar Police Station, four accused were arrested in connection with a theft reported by Safu, a resident of Kattal Brahmana, on August 27.

The accused were identified as Ghulam Ahmed Shah, Aijaz Ahmed Shah, Riyaz Ahmed Shah and Anayat Ullah Lone, all residents of Kashmir.

Police recovered gold ornaments weighing approximately 2.22 tolas, valued at around Rs 4.30 lakh, on their disclosure.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have appealed to the public to remain vigilant and immediately report theft incidents or suspicious activities on the emergency helpline 112 or 9858034100.

The identity of the informers will be kept strictly confidential, police said.