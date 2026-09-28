10 Amendments To J&K Statehood Resolution Seek References To Article 370, 35A, Autonomy

SRINAGAR, Sept 28: 10 amendments, including five moved by legislators of the ruling National Conference, have been submitted to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly resolution seeking the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to the union territory, with several legislators seeking to bring references to Article 370, Article 35A, and autonomy into the proposed resolution.

Five NC legislators-Javid Baig, Tanvir Sadiq, Ajaz Ahmed Jan, Altaf Ahmad Wani, and Hilal Akbar Lone-have moved amendments seeking incorporation of references to Article 370 and Article 35A, while two independent legislators have also sought similar references.

Two PDP MLAs have proposed amendments relating to Article 370 and Article 35A, with PDP legislator Waheed Ur Rehman Para explicitly seeking incorporation of autonomy in the resolution.

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Para's amendment seeks to bring the demand for restoration of autonomy into the statehood resolution, alongside the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A in their original form, marking a notable shift in the PDP's position on the issue in the Assembly.

Congress MLA Nizam ud Din Bhat has also moved an amendment seeking to remind the Centre of its commitments made at various forums and towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The amendments are set to add another dimension to Monday's discussion on the resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday, which has already triggered sharp exchanges between the ruling National Conference and the BJP over references to the Assembly's 2000 autonomy resolution and the 2024 resolution on special status and constitutional guarantees.

The resolution moved by Omar stated: "In addition to the Resolutions passed by this House on 26th June 2000 and 6th November 2024, this House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this Resolution be forwarded to the Government of India."

The reference to the 2000 autonomy resolution had triggered strong objections from the BJP when Omar introduced the resolution on Friday. BJP legislators entered the Well of the House, raised slogans, and tore copies of the resolution, while National Conference members responded with counter-slogans, leading to an uproar in the Assembly.

The official list of Business for Monday places the Chief Minister's resolution at item four, specifically providing for its discussion in the House.

"Discussion on the Resolution moved by the Hon'ble Chief Minister on 25th of September, 2026 in the House," the list of business for Monday read. (Agencies)