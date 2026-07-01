1 killed in drone strike in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, July 1: A woman was killed while six others were injured in a suspected drone strike in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Hassan Khel subdivision, some 20 km southwest of Peshawar.

All the injured belonged to the same family and were immediately taken to the hospital after the incident.

In April, a suspected drone strike had caused minor damage to a mosque also located in Hassan Khel subdivision.

However, no casualties were reported in that incident. (PTI)