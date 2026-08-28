1 killed, 9 injured in blast in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Aug 28: At least one person was killed, and nine others sustained injuries in an explosion on Friday in northwest Pakistan, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the Makeen bazaar area of South Waziristan district in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A man associated with the local peace committee was killed, and nine others were injured after an improvised explosive device attached to a motorcycle exploded in the busy marketplace, police said, adding that several shops nearby were also damaged due to the explosion.

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No individual or group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The injured were taken to the nearby hospital.

Following the explosion, police registered a preliminary report, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

On Wednesday, a police official and a local peace committee member were killed in a targeted attack in the Sararogha tehsil of Upper South Waziristan.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has faced recurring unrest over the years driven by militant violence, cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and repeated military operations.

The federal Government accuses the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan of carrying out attacks in the province after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022. (PTI)