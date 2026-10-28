1 killed, 5 injured in NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28: At least one person was killed, and five were injured in an unprovoked firing by Afghan Taliban forces in restive northwestern Pakistan, officials said.

The Afghan forces opened fire on Pakistan Army border posts and residential areas in the Angoor Adda border area on Tuesday, Dawn news reported.

"The unprovoked attacks took the life of one local, while five of a family were injured when a mortar landed on their home," officials were quoted as saying by the report.

The unprovoked firing prompted a swift response from security forces.

According to officials, the firing originated from posts located inside Afghan territory, and targeted Pakistani border posts with sniper, small and heavy weapons.

Sources said that Pakistani forces launched an immediate and effective retaliatory action, engaging multiple Afghan Taliban border posts, mortar positions and defensive bunkers with small and heavy arms, including artillery.

The "intense and accurate response" forced the Afghan Taliban to abandon their posts and flee. Sources reiterated that Pakistani forces have complete control over the border area.

The border at Angoor Adda is one of the most important and sensitive crossings along the Pak-Afghan border, serving as a key trade route and one of the main points of public movement between the two countries.

Violations from the Afghan side have become a routine matter.

Afghan forces often resort to unprovoked firing without any reason, creating fear among the local tribal population and disrupting trade and daily life, according to Dawn.

Relations have plummeted between Pakistan and Afghanistan due to tension over terrorism. (PTI)