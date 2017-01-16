Zulfkar emphasizes energy conservation

JAMMU: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Choudhary Zulfkar Ali today said energy conservation is the responsibility of every citizen, as it is a pre-requisite for saving humanity from self-destruction.

The Minister said this after launching month-long awareness campaign ‘Saksham-2017’ being organized by Union Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) of oil marketing companies.

The drive has been launched to create awareness among the masses about the benefits of conserving energy under the theme, “Indhan Sanrakshan ki Zimmedari, Jan Gan ki Bhagidari.”

While addressing the gathering, the Minister said energy security, financial security and future of our country depends upon how we use the energy today. Thus, it is imperative for us to save energy for the progress of the nation, he added.

Zulfkar called upon people to start developing energy conserving habits and implement them in their day-to-day lives. If we don’t conserve energy for our future generations, then it would be the biggest disservice to the nation, he added.

He further said, “Saving energy would ultimately reduce the level of pollution in the environment, thereby, decreasing the chances of respiratory problems and other diseases among the people.”

Pertinent to mention that workshops, quiz shows, cycling competitions, walkathons, concerts and other activities would be done during the month-long drive to educate the masses for fuel conservation.

Secretary, FCS&CA Shafiq Raina, Director, FCS&CA G S Chib, Deputy Controller, Legal Metrology Department Manoj Prabhakar, Senior Plant Manager, HPCL Jammu Farooq Hussain Shah, senior officers of the department and representatives of BPCL and IOCL were also present on the occasion.

