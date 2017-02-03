Zoe Saldana to star in ‘Hummingbird’

LOS ANGELES : Actress Zoe Saldana is set to star in an upcoming action-thriller “Hummingbird”.

The 38-year-old star will play a female black-ops assassin in the movie, which follows the story of a lady whose latest mark forces her to confront her true identity, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

John McClain has written the script, which was on the 2016 version of The Black List, while the Swedish directing team of Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerstrom are helming the film.

Saldana will be exec producing the movie through her production company Cinestar Pictures.

The actress was most recently seen in “Live by Night” and “Star Trek Beyond”, and she is currently filming “Avengers: Infinity War”. (AGENCIES)

