Youth nabbed with 130 capsules

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Jan 10: The police nabbed a youth along with 130 capsules of toxic nature from main market here today.

Police party led by SHO, Rajouri Insp Chaman Gorkha, acting on a tip off intercepted a youth at Gujjar Mandi and recovered 130 capsules of toxic nature from his possession. Identified as Mohd Riaz, son of Mohd Rafiq, resident of Old Hospital quarters, Rajouri, the youth was arrested by police. A case FIR No. 7/ 2017 has been registered against him.

