Breaking News:

Young Wonder Woman Emily Carey to star in ‘Anastasia: Once Upon a Time’

Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

LOS ANGELES, June 20: Emily Carey, who plays the young Wonder Woman in the latest DC blockbuster, is set to star in “Anastasia: Once Upon a Time”.
Carey will essay the role of the young Anastasia, reported Variety.
Set in 1917, “Anastasia” is a re-telling of the classic story in which Anastasia Romanov escapes through a portal when her family is being threatened by Vladimir Lenin and finds herself in the year 1988, befriended by a young American girl.
Armando Gutierrez, Eli Lipnik, Peter Lees and Bret Jones are producing the project.
Blake Harris will direct from his screenplay.  The original concept for the story came from Gutierrez and Harris. (AGENCIES)

