You have inspired us with your simplicity, high principles & exemplary leadership: PM to former Prez Mukherjee

NEW DELHI: Describing former President Pranab Mukherjee as a ‘father figure’ and ‘mentor’ to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Mr Mukherjee had inspired with his simplicity, high principles and exemplary leadership.

In a letter to Mr Mukherjee, received on the latter’s last day in office as President , the Prime Minister expressed his profound sense of gratitude at Mr Mukherjee’s immense contribution to the Nation, particularly as the President of the country over the past five years.

Sharing the letter from the Prime Minister, received on his last day in office as President of India, Mr Mukherjee today said that the letter from the Prime Minister touched his heart. In the letter, the PM, describing Mr Mukherjee as a ‘father figure’ and ‘mentor’ to him, said, ”Three years ago when I came to Delhi as an outsider, the task before me was huge and challenging. In these times, you have always been a father figure and a mentor to me.

”Your wisdom, guidance and personal warmth have given me greater confidence and strength. Rashtrapati Ji, it has been an honour to work with you as your Prime Minister.” The PM said Mr Mukherjee’s ‘intellectual prowess’ had constantly helped him and his Government.

”That you are a repository of knowledge is well known.I have always marveled at your insight on various subjects, ranging from politics, economics to external affairs, and security issues to subjects of national and global importance. Your intellectual prowess has constantly helped my Government and me,” the PM said. (AGENCIES)

