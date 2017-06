Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: The experts of Bhartiya Yoga Sansthan, Jammu extended their expertise of yoga and meditation during the cricket camp organized by Parade Sports Association at Parade ground, here today.

The players undergoing extensive cricket coaching during the camp were taught and practiced yoga and meditation techniques, which are very important for their mental fitness.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With