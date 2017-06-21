Yoga imperative for development of overall human persona: Dy CM

SRINAGAR: The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh while highlighting the importance of Yoga in the development of human persona today said that benefits of this traditional form of exercise and meditation is known since times immemorial and now onus lies on us to ensure its propagation as well as promotion.

The Deputy Chief Minister was addressing a gathering of participants who had gathered to perform Yoga in wee hours here today on the eve of International Yoga Day.

Minister for Industries Chander Parkash Ganga, Ex-MP, Avinash Ray Khanna, Member Central Waqaf Board, Dr Drakshan Andrabi, VC JKPCC Khalid Jahangir, MLC Ramesh Arora, KVIC North Zone Member Dr Hina Bhatt and people from different walks of life were present on the occasion.

Dr Singh said that the practice of Yoga is prevalent in our society since ancient times and its benefits stand highlighted by national and international scholars and researchers, as a consequence of which it has been adopted in large scale by people of many western and Asian nations. He said it has also been recorded in our religious texts that the exercise and meditation are very essential for the overall wellbeing of mental and physical health besides fighting the aging process, other ailments like depression and various diseases.

“The onus of propagating this health friendly concept should be on every individual so that the younger generation gets attracted to this, which would result in their mental and physical development and also thwart the danger of them getting swayed by other social evils”, he added.

While appreciating the historical initiative and role played by Prime Minister in ensuring that this ancient art gets propagated on large scale both globally as well as nationally, the Deputy Chief Minister said that it is due to his endeavors that Yoga is gaining tremendous acceptability and adaptability across the globe. “The Prime Minister who is himself a great exponent of Yoga has also been instrumental in ensuing that this traditional art of living was well received globally,” he added.

The session was later followed by an interaction between the participants and the Yoga experts in which various health benefits of Yoga were discussed.

