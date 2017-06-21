sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Yoga imperative for development of overall human persona: Dy CM

Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Yoga imperative for development of overall human persona: Dy CM

SRINAGAR: The Deputy Chief Minister  Dr Nirmal Singh  while  highlighting  the importance  of Yoga in  the development of  human persona today said that benefits of this traditional form of exercise and meditation is known since times immemorial and now onus lies on us to  ensure its propagation as well as  promotion.

The Deputy Chief Minister was addressing a gathering of participants who had gathered to perform Yoga in wee hours here today on the eve of International Yoga Day.

Minister for Industries Chander Parkash Ganga, Ex-MP, Avinash Ray Khanna, Member Central Waqaf Board, Dr Drakshan Andrabi, VC JKPCC Khalid Jahangir, MLC Ramesh Arora, KVIC North Zone Member Dr Hina Bhatt and people from different walks of life were present on the occasion.

Dr Singh  said  that the practice  of Yoga is prevalent in our society since ancient times and its benefits stand  highlighted by national and international scholars and researchers, as a consequence of which it has been adopted  in large scale  by  people of  many western  and Asian nations.  He said it has also been recorded in our religious texts that the exercise and meditation are very essential for the overall wellbeing of mental and physical health besides fighting the aging process, other ailments like depression and various diseases.

“The onus of propagating this health friendly concept should be on every individual so that the younger generation gets attracted to this, which would result in their mental and physical development and also  thwart the  danger of them getting  swayed by  other  social evils”, he added.

While appreciating the historical initiative  and   role played by Prime Minister in ensuring that this  ancient  art gets propagated on large scale both globally as well as nationally, the  Deputy Chief Minister said that it is due to his  endeavors  that Yoga is  gaining tremendous  acceptability and  adaptability  across the globe. “The Prime Minister who is himself a great exponent of Yoga has also been instrumental in ensuing that this traditional art of living was well received globally,” he added.

The session was later followed by an interaction between the participants and the Yoga experts in which various health benefits of Yoga were discussed.

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Regional News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top