Yoga — holistic approach to physical, mental health & well-being : President

NEW DELHI: President Pranab Mukherjee today inaugurated a mass Yoga demonstration at Rashtrapati Bhavan here and said Yoga is a holistic approach to physical and mental health and well- being.

Speaking on the occasion, President said that Yoga was an ancient Indian practice which was very useful for curing many diseases and health disorders.

He welcomed all participants to the mass Yoga demonstration and urged them to practice Yoga everyday as a fit mind and fit body were the abode of God. President said that on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the UN had declared June 21 as International Yoga Day.

This year, the 3rd International Yoga Day was being observed. Officers, staff of Rashtrapati Bhavan and their family members as well as residents of the President’s Estate participated in large numbers in the mass Yoga event. (AGENCIES)

