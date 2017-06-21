sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Yoga — holistic approach to physical, mental health & well-being : President

Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Yoga — holistic approach to physical, mental health & well-being : President

 

NEW DELHI:  President Pranab Mukherjee today inaugurated a mass Yoga demonstration at Rashtrapati Bhavan here and said Yoga is a holistic approach to physical and mental health and well- being.

    Speaking on the occasion, President said that Yoga was an ancient Indian practice which was very useful for curing many diseases and health disorders.

    He welcomed all participants to the mass Yoga demonstration and urged them to practice Yoga everyday as a fit mind and fit body were the abode of God.  President said that on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the UN had declared June 21 as International Yoga Day.

    This year, the 3rd International Yoga Day was being observed.  Officers, staff of Rashtrapati Bhavan and their family members as well as residents of the President’s Estate participated in large numbers in the mass Yoga event.  (AGENCIES)

