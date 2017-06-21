Yoga- The cosmic existence

Vinod Verma

Yoga being vehicle of illumination and not of instruction, composed for seekers… dispense in their style with expressed transitions of thought and the development of implied or subordinate notions. Yoga is the foundation of our present natural or evolutionary existence and from which nature in us is trying to arrive at self-knowledge and world knowledge and a right consciousness and the right use of our existence in the universe.

Today a new humanization and unification are necessary and those can be achieved only be the guidance of great who in human form to help mankind both hardware and software infrastructure. Yoga accepts the value of cosmic existence and hold it to be reality in which action and creation are the expression not of ignorance and imperfection but of the dynamic power of truth. Yoga call to save the world from cultural disintegration and spiritual starvation of its unshaken faith in the destiny of mankind. It provides ample food for thought. Anyone who has been in its presence cannot fail to be affected by the aura of spiritual and physical peace and serenity.

Yoga teaches the scientific way of disconnecting the mind from the sensation of sound, sight, smell state by switching off the life current that freed consciousness may be limited to GOD. “Pranayama” is the greatest yoga method for attaining this divine inspiration. It reunites the body with the mind. It teaches us how to use above the delusion of separation and realize our oneness, by identifying itself with a transitory body vehicle and a restless mind. Learn to be still in the body and mind for where motion ceases; their begins the perception of self. It frees the doer to re-inherit kingdom process of controlling internal organs and voluntary freedom in in spiritual magnetism from the worn out body. It is certain that modification of stress reaction through psychological pathways can prevent the build up of stress chemicals in the system but is sensitivity and all alertness to one’s own inner climate that is crucial in developing the ability.

Yoga power is a paramount importance because mind is the governor of all living cells. The intelligent minds has directed the manufacture of every part of body, the organs & their function, the brain and their activity. The will of the man can be trained through yoga and develop to draw supplies of life energy into the body and renew it indefinitely. “Kriya Yoga” a technique to switch life currents to and from the senses by the method of centering inwardly all bodily life force. It reverses the flow of energy which are wasted and abuse in the senses in outward world. By practice the light of energy illuminates all dark corners passing x-ray life through gross objects cleaning among the shadows of quagmires showing all things lying within and without, all around every where, entire motion picture of awakening.

Fitness depends on state of mind, reflex and yoga that contains quintessence of wisdom and orientation to suit the present age. It is sublime expression of the sole and the soul’s yearning and of it joyous fulfilment in “internal conditioning” with a conviction holding Yoga Indian Key giving us a glimpse into the realm of motivated living. We live in an age of great hurry & speed men has lost their inward resources. They mainly reflect like a set of mirror opinions which they get from outside. When they get a little leisure they turn to material diversions, rather than to inward resources. If we are able to recover that faith, many of the problems to which we can subject today may be got over. We seem to forget to equate eternal life with either the surrender of the mind or the sacrifice of the body. Yoga guides us to integrate body, mind and spirit which leads to the harmoniums developed life with abundance of tranquillity scientific techniques awaken the consciousness in human being. The principle of yoga is turning of one or of all powers of our human existence into a means of reaching the cosmic being. In yoga one main power of being are one group of its powers is made the means, vehicle, paths. The synthesis of yoga combines of all powers and includes in transmuting instrumentation

Can you reproduce a huge adjustable and intuitive workflow without truly advanced scientific yoga existence. We have to create an attitude and atmosphere where energetic existence is the focus.

