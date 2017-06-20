With rural focus, Honda launches new scooter Cliq at Rs 42,499

JAIPUR: Second largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today unveiled a 110-cc scooter from its flagship Activa stable, Honda Cliq, priced at Rs 42,499 and targeted at the rural market.

The new offering is developed to maximise utility with additional value of comfort and convenience for commuters, offering better value for money.

Describing the Cliq as the Japanese two-wheeler giant’s “next big step on taking scooterization beyond the metros”, HMSI president and chief executive Minoru Kato said, “six out of 10 two-wheelers sold in the country today belong to 100-110cc segment. Within this segment, automatic scooters have witnessed tremendous growth and now count for almost half of the total size.”

It can be noted that the country has been the largest scooter market for long, led by Honda’s Activa, which is also the world’s and the country’s largest selling two-wheeler. The Cliq will roll out of the Tapukara plant in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, while HMSI also operates 1.2 million scooters-only plant near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

The Cliq has been developed on expectations of a sub-segmentation, Kato said here late this evening. (AGENCIES)

