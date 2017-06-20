sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

With rural focus, Honda launches new scooter Cliq at Rs 42,499

Posted on 20/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
With rural focus, Honda launches new scooter Cliq at Rs 42,499

JAIPUR: Second largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today unveiled a 110-cc scooter from its flagship Activa stable, Honda Cliq, priced at Rs 42,499 and targeted at the rural market.
The new offering is developed to maximise utility with additional value of comfort and convenience for commuters, offering better value for money.
Describing the Cliq as the Japanese two-wheeler giant’s “next big step on taking scooterization beyond the metros”, HMSI president and chief executive Minoru Kato said, “six out of 10 two-wheelers sold in the country today belong to 100-110cc segment. Within this segment, automatic scooters have witnessed tremendous growth and now count for almost half of the total size.”
It can be noted that the country has been the largest scooter market for long, led by Honda’s Activa, which is also the world’s and the country’s largest selling two-wheeler. The Cliq will roll out of the Tapukara plant in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, while HMSI also operates 1.2 million scooters-only plant near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
The Cliq has been developed on expectations of a sub-segmentation, Kato said here late this evening. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Social Trends. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top