Winston Churchill is more open to interpretation: Brian Cox

LONDON, June 15: Veteran actor Brian Cox says that as a concept, former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill can be discussed in a more liberal manner nowadays.

The 71-year-old actor, who plays the titular role in the upcoming film “Churchill”, compares the relevance of the British statesman to the likes of Shakespeare’s history plays today, reported The Independent.

“It’s amazing, young people don’t really know about Churchill as much as I do. Churchill was a very prevalent person, especially in my teens. Now, he’s much more mysterious.

“In a way, he’s more open to interpretation. Like the history plays of Shakespeare, when you look at them now — even at the time they were written — they were about the characters behind the history,” says Cox.

The film releases this Friday. (PTI)

