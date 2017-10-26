Will join hands with Cong for Gujarat polls: Sharad Yadav

NEW DELHI, Oct 25: The breakaway faction of the JD (U) will contest the Gujarat assembly polls in alliance with the Congress, its leader Sharad Yadav said today as he pitched for a “minimum division” among opposition parties as they take on the ruling BJP there.

Yadav said he has spoken to Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on the tie-up and suggested to him the alliances should be built in such a manner that “division” among opposition parties is “minimised as much as possible”.

To underline how a united opposition could take on the ruling party effectively, Yadav said the BJP could secure “only 31 per cent” votes as against 69 per cent bagged by opposition in the 2014 general elections. The Election Commission earlier today announced the schedule for assembly polls in Gujarat, which has seen over two decades of BJP-rule. The election will be held in two phases on December 9 and December 14, while votes will be counted on December 18. (PTI)

