Well-knit plan to formulated to strengthen road network in JK: Lal Singh

KATHUA: To give dependable connectivity to people living in far flung areas, Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Ch Lal Singh today said that the present dispensation is working under a well knit plan to strengthen the road network in the state.

The Minister said this while inaugurating work on 8.16 KM road from Malaman to Mota Deodh to be executed under PMGSY with an estimated cost of Rs 4.09 Crore. This road when completed will strengthen the connectivity among villages of Palal, Karnari, Mota, Deodh and Malaman of Basohli constituency.

At the outset the Minister directed XEN PHE, Kathua to restore all the water pipes affected by construction of road at the earliest so as to minimise inconvenience to people in the summer season. Till the pipes get restored, the Minister directed the concerned officials to immediately bring water tankers into service so that potable water can be provided to the people living in remote areas.

The Minister further directed the BDO to fast track the work of lanes and drains in all the villages and stressed on better synergy among the concerned departments for quick and timely removal of bottlenecks in the execution of projects.

Underscoring the importance of road connectivity to far off places, the Minister said that a roadmap has been prepared to connect these areas with the existing road network and work will taken up in due course of time.

Later, the Minister kick started black topping of road from Lakhanpur-Jandore-Hote and Patyani – Tridwan taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2.50 Crore.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With