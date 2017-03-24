Do you want to make Ministers corrupt asks Capt Amarinder over Sidhu TV show issue

CHANDIGARH, Mar 23: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh today quashed reports of any controversy over the issue of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s participation in TV shows after taking over as Minister in his cabinet.

In a TV interview, Capt Singh said he personally felt Sidhu should be allowed to make his living by continuing to earn through TV shows, if that was his main source of income.

“How does one live without adequate income?” asked Capt Singh, adding, “Do they (those opposing his TV shows) want to make Ministers corrupt (by stopping them from earning their livelihood)?”

While he did not know the legal position in the matter, and would wait for the state Advocate General’s report, the Chief Minister said he did not personally think there was any conflict of interest, as stated by the Attorney General of India in a TV interview. Capt Singh had earlier said he had no objection to Sidhu continuing to appear on television but would change his Culture portfolio if that was in conflict with his TV shows. (UNI)

