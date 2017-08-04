VP poll: Dummy voting for NDA MPs to rule out invalid votes

NEW DELHI, Aug 3:

A day before casting their votes in the vice-presidential election, NDA MPs will take part in a dummy voting exercise tomorrow as the ruling alliance works to minimise the possibility of any vote going invalid.

The NDA MPs will also be joined by the lawmakers from the AIADMK, the TRS and the YSRCP, three regional parties supporting the candidature of M Venkaiah Naidu, the BJP sources said.

Naidu will also address them, seeking their votes, they said.

The dummy exercise will be followed by a dinner and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to join the MPs then. He will also speak to them, the sources said. (PTI)

