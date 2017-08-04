sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

VP poll: Dummy voting for NDA MPs to rule out invalid votes

Posted on 4/08/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

NEW DELHI, Aug 3:
A day before casting their votes in the vice-presidential election, NDA MPs will take part in a dummy voting exercise tomorrow as the ruling alliance works to minimise the possibility of any vote going invalid.
The NDA MPs will also be joined by the lawmakers from the AIADMK, the TRS and the YSRCP, three regional parties supporting the candidature of M Venkaiah Naidu, the BJP sources said.
Naidu will also address them, seeking their votes, they said.
The dummy exercise will be followed by a dinner and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to join the MPs then. He will also speak to them, the sources said. (PTI)

  • kabir

    Mps are like school children – they need trial voting before the real voting.
    Silly and unfortunate.

