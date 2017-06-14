Voylla opens flagship store at Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 13: Voylla- India’s largest fashion jewellery brand today launched its flagship store in Udhampur. MLA-Udhampur Pawan Kumar Gupta inaugurated Voylla’s maiden store at Neelam Arcade, Saillan Talab here.

Voylla is India’s leading fashion jewellery brand which retails from both offline and online mediums including offline stores, website and app. In the current fiscal year it has opened more than 195+ stores all over India and plans to open 250 by the end of 2017. With the launch, Company will also be showcasing latest seasonal trends for this wedding season.

As per Vishwas Shringi, Founder and CEO, Voylla.com, “We have opened our flagship store in Udhampur considering the fact that Jammu and Kashmir’s colorful art, traditions and craft culture has cast a magical spell on everyone. With flagship store in Udhampur, we will spread across the country in this financial year. As a leader in the fashion jewellery segment we aim to cater to the aspiring audience in tier I, tier-II and III cities.”

Voylla is the only online jewelry platform with 195+ offline store locations in India. Sustained efforts of the Company in understanding the customers, robust backend and a fine detailed curation has resulted in over 13,000 designs on Voylla’s site and stores, which gets refreshed every week. More than five lakh customers have patronized Voylla, making them the top jewellery brand.

Company was started to create a niche in the lifestyle segment with a strong omni-channel presence. Voylla retails its own creation online through Voylla.com, app and via marketplaces like Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra.

In the current financial year Voylla is growing exponentially as it has also launched the brand’s most aspirational brand- Studio Voylla as well. Studio Voylla is curated by a team of exceptional stylists and connoisseurs of jewellery. Studio Voylla features limited edition jewellery for those who know their style from fashion fads and are willing to spark a trend rather than just follow it. Each piece of jewellery has been crafted exclusively for Voylla, the leading digital-first fashion jewellery brand in the sub-continent.

With the latest launch – Colors Voylla Navrang Jewelry, Voylla aims at letting every customer look as dazzling as their favorite on-screen characters from Colors. The brand had also signed a one year contract with Actor Kangana Ranaut for endorsing the brand which ended in 2016 and now has appointed Rannvijay Singh, leading youth icon of the country as the first-ever brand ambassador for their men’s jewellery collection range- Dare by Voylla.

