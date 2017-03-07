VO establishes ISM fraud; closes verification without verifying 600 cases

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Mar 6: The Vigilance Organization has established that then Director Indian System of Medicines (ISM) has issued fraud Diploma Pharmacist certificate but has closed the case without verifying over 600 certificates issued by him fraudulently.

The compliance report filed by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Organization before the State High Court says that Director ISM has issued Diploma Certificate to one of the candidates fraudulently. “That during course of verification the allegations pertaining to the issuance of Diploma (Dawasaz) certificate in respect of candidate namely Majid Ahmed Khan S/o Manzoor Ahmad Khan R/o Natipora Chadoora district Budgam were substantiated and it was found that the then Director of Indian Systems of Medicine namely Abdul Kabir Dar had issued Pharmacist Diploma certificate dated:17-07-2009 in favour of Majid Ahmed Khan, who was neither nominated nor had undergone Dawasaz training course”, the report read.

However, the Vigilance Organization, that had received a complaint about issues of fraudulent certificates issued by then ISM Director, closed the verification of over 600 fraud certificate cases citing reasons that an FIR has been registered by the Crime Branch. However, the FIR on the bases of which the Vigilance has closed the verification pertains to one individual Majid Khan only.

“That the respondent No. 4 vide No. SSP/ZA/Veri-53/2013/16/2813/VOJ dated 09-07-2016 submitted the report to the respondent No.3 and it was communicated that an FIR No. 18/2016 has already been registered on the same issue in Crime Branch Kashmir, there is no use in continuing with the present verification in Vigilance Organization as registration of FIR on the same issue in vigilance Organization will create an issue of double jeopardy. On regard was forwarded to State Vigilance Commission vide communication bearing No. VO-Veri/53/2013-13547-48 dated 27-09-2016 for further necessary advice”, the status report of VO said.

The fraud was already established by then Special Secretary to Health and Medical Education Department, Rajinder Singh Tara, who was appointed by the Government as inquiry officer (Order No. 345-HME of 2015 dated 24-08-2015). He, in his report, has said that ISM Director had been training and issuing certificates at his own level without taking approval from the Government.

The status report of VO read: “That Vigilance Organization received various complaints regarding fraudulent issuance of Diploma (Pharmacist), ISM (Dawasaz) certificates issued by Director Indian System of Medicine (ISM) Srinagar etc.

“That on the receipt of complaints a verification bearing No: Veri-JMU-53/2013 was initiated into the matter in order to probe the allegations made in the complaints against the aforementioned subject.

That during the course of verification representation of Dr. Abdul Kabir Dar, then Director of Indian System of Medicine (ISM) J&K was received by the respondent No. 3 and forwarded to respondent No.4 for consideration.

“That in the course of verification and scrutiny of the said representation was learnt by the respondent No.4 through enquiry officer that the Crime Branch Kashmir has already registered a case FIR No. 18/2016 on the same subject of allegations and in this regard respondent No. 4 mad a communication to the Sr. Supdt. of Police Crime Branch Kashmir vide No. SSP/ZA/2016/2679/VOJ dated: 29-06-2016”, report read.

In the meantime, Vigilance Organization has said that four cases were registered against Dr Abdul Kabir Dar, Technical Secretary Health Department and these cases are under investigation. The report that Dr Kabir got after applying for Vigilance clearance read: “The undersigned is directed to refer Commissioner /Secretary to Government to letter No. DG-ISM/3169 dated 24-09-2016 of the Director General, Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K Government, regarding the subject cited above and to say that Vigilance Organization vide letter No: VO/18-04/NOC-2016-HME-1548 Dated: 01-02-2017 has reported that Dr. Abdul Kabir Dar, Director General, ISM J&K figured in PE NO:SLK-04/2014, Veri-SLK-64/2015, Veri-SLK38/2016 and JSC No: JMU-07/2016. All the matters are under probe in the Vigilance Organization.”

