VO books CE, X-En; raids houses

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 19: After formal registration of a case under Prevention of Corruption Act against then Chief Engineer PHE Kashmir and then Executive Engineer PHE Division Kupwara, the Vigilance Organization today conducted searches in residential premises of the accused Public Servants.

The case FIR No 14/2017, under Section 5(2) J&K PC Act Svt. 2006, has been registered against Gh Rasool Zargar then Chief Engineer PHE Kashmir and Reyaz Ahmad Wani, then Executive Engineer PHE Division Kupwara (now retired)

The case has been registered on the outcome of a verification conducted in to the allegations that the then Executive Engineer PHE division Kupwara namely Reyaz Ahmad Wani, during the execution of various approved works had extended various works to the tune of Rs 7.6 lakh in violation of codal procedure in favour of contractors. These works were shown executed without tendering process through casual labour roll and without maintaining Muster roll, vouchers of material etc.

Similarly an extension of Rs 35 lakh was accorded by the then Chief Engineer PHE Kashmir Gh Rasool Zargar on the approved basis work of Water Supply Scheme under Source Sustainability Programme advertised at the cost of Rs 1.27 crores in favour of contractor namely Showkat Ahmad Panjara, without complying the requisite codal formalities in conspiracy with other officers/officials of the said division.

After obtaining search warrant from the Special Judge Anti-corruption Court Baramulla Kashmir, Vigilance sleuths raided residences of the accused Public Servants and conducted searches.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With