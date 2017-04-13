Victorious Women Ice Hockey team accorded official reception

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Apr 12: The members of Indian Women Ice Hockey team who recently represented India at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Women Ice Hockey Challenge Cup of Asia in Bangkok, Thailand were given an official reception at Council Secretariat by the Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Leh Dr. Sonam Dawa Lonpo, here.

He honoured them with traditional Khataks.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Executive Councillor for Animal & Sheep Mumtaz Hussian, SE, PWD Tahsi Chombel, Joint Director Education Ladakh Tashi Dolma, ACR, Leh, District Youth Services & Sports Officer Leh, Tsering Tashi and Chief Controller of Finance LAHDC, Leh.

CEC Dr. Dawa while speaking on the occasion said that they have made every Ladakhi proud and expressed his deepest congratulation to the Indian Women Ice Hockey team (represented by all players from Ladakh) on behalf of Hill Council Leh.

To include Ice Hockey as a registered game with the Sport Authority of India, CEC Dr. Dawa said that LAHDC, Leh will leave no stone unturned to push the demand with Govt of India.

The members of Indian Women Ice Hockey team headed by the Indian Captain Rinchen Dolma shared their experience and demanded Inline Roller Skating facility at Leh so that they could build their stamina and balance in summers also.

CEC Dr. Dawa directed SE PWD to make the incomplete Ice Hockey Rink (Opposite Council Secretariat) ready for Roller Skating at the earliest and also directed District Youth Services & Sports Officer Leh to provide every possible facility to the girls and follow their demands with the concerned authorities.

Joint Director Education Ladakh was also directed to explore possible facilities and ideas to propagate Ice Hockey at school level.

It is to mention that it was the second time that a team of Ice Hockey players from Ladakh was selected to represent the country in an International event.

The Indian team defeated Philippines and Malaysia by 4-3 and 5-4, respectively in the Championship.

