Breaking News:

Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended from Katra due to heavy rush

Posted on 24/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

JAMMU: In view of unprecedented rush of pilgrims, the yatra to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine has been suspended from the Katra base camp in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.  

 ”More than 52,000 pilgrims had left for the shrine but the ticket counter was closed at 2000 hrs, two hours before from its scheduled time due to heavy rush of pilgrims,” official sources said.   

 They said that 25,000 to 30,000 pilgrims are stranded at base camp, adding, ”at an average, daily 35,000 to 40,000 yatries are arriving Katra to perform pilgrimage.”  

 ”Both the tracks are operational while the chopper services is also on except on foggy days,” they said.  

 Sources, however, said that the stranded pilgrims will be allowed to perform yatra early morning tomorrow when the ticket counter will be thrown open at 0500 hrs. (AGENCIES)

