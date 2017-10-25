US tells Pak to eradicate terrorists

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24:

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson today bluntly told Pakistan’s top leadership that it must increase efforts to eradicate terrorists operating within the country.

Tillerson arrived here on a whirlwind visit to reset bilateral ties strained after President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorist groups.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Tillerson discussed the bilateral cooperation and partnership, expanding economic ties between the US and Pakistan, and Pakistan’s critical role in the region.

Abbasi chaired an inter-agency meeting attended by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of Defence Khurram Dastigir Khan, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISI chief Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar and other officials.

The US embassy here said that the Secretary reiterated President Trump’s message that “Pakistan must increase its efforts to eradicate militants and terrorists operating within the country.”

To address those concerns, the Secretary outlined the United States’ new South Asia Strategy and the vital role that Pakistan can play in working with the US and others to facilitate a peace process in Afghanistan that can bring stability and security to the region, the embassy statement said. (PTI)

