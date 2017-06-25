sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

UP Govt announces Rs 25 lakh aid to kin of martyred paramilitary jawan

Posted on 25/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today announced Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family members of sub-inspector Sahib Shukla who died in a terror attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister spoke to the family members of the deceased sub-inspector and consoled them. He told them that the UP Government stands with them, an official spokesperson said.

Adityanath said that Rs 20 lakh will be given to Shukla’s wife, while Rs 5 lakh to his parents.

On June 24, Shukla, resident of Gorakhpur, was killed while another jawan injured when militants attacked their vehicle at Pantha chowk, on the outskirts of the Srinagar city. (AGENCIES)

 

