UP Govt announces Rs 25 lakh aid to kin of martyred paramilitary jawan

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today announced Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family members of sub-inspector Sahib Shukla who died in a terror attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister spoke to the family members of the deceased sub-inspector and consoled them. He told them that the UP Government stands with them, an official spokesperson said.

Adityanath said that Rs 20 lakh will be given to Shukla’s wife, while Rs 5 lakh to his parents.

On June 24, Shukla, resident of Gorakhpur, was killed while another jawan injured when militants attacked their vehicle at Pantha chowk, on the outskirts of the Srinagar city. (AGENCIES)

