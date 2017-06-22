Unsafe bridge at Bagh-e-Mehtab puts commuters’ lives at risk

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, June 21: A large number of commuters put their lives at risk by using a damaged bridge at Bagh-e-Mehtab area on city outskirts everyday.

The bridge that connects Rawalpora to Bagh-e-Mehtab in Srinagar was damaged during devastating floods of 2014 and was declared unsafe by the authorities some three years ago.

The locals of the area said due to non-availability of a much-needed bridge people have no option but to use the damaged one. “The bridge was damaged in the 2014 floods and was declared unsafe to travel”, Ather Zia, a local said.

He said keeping in view the importance of the connecting link, the Government allotted a new bridge in its place but lack of pace in the construction work has marred the project.

“In 2015, the construction work on the new bridge was initiated but apart from the two embankments nothing has been done so far,” he said.

He said there was no repair work on the broken bridge and the authorities abandoned the bridge much before the completion of the new structure.

“We were left with no connectivity. They should have made temporary arrangements before terming the bridge unsafe. They did not repair it at all. People are forced to risk their lives. Light motor vehicles and two-wheelers use the bridge mainly due to the compulsion in absence of any other connectivity route,” the local added.

The locals’ alleged that authorities are deliberately turning a blind eye towards this grave issue as residential houses belonging to some of the influence persons might get affected. “There are two- three residential houses which come in the way of the bridge which might block their view. It’s they who hamper the construction work,” they said.

The locals from adjoining areas expressed resentment against what they called callousness of the authorities and blamed them for putting lives of hundreds of commuters at risk.

“A few years ago Government declared the bridge unsafe and erected a signboard warning commuters not to use the bridge,” Bashir Ahmad, another local said, adding that it was unfortunate that authorities have failed to repair it or reconstruct it and this non-action on part of the authorities tells us how serious they are towards the issue.

Chief Executive Engineer, R&B, Abdul Hamid when contacted assured that the construction work would be completed by the end of this year.

