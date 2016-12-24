Unattended bag with money triggers panic at IGIA, restored

NEW DELHI: An unclaimed bag containing over Rs 2.10 lakh in Indian and foreign currencies sent security officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) into a tizzy briefly, hours before a man reclaimed it saying he had “forgotten” it there.

Officials said the incident was reported from the arrival area of the terminal-III last night around 8 o’clock when a CISF jawan detected the unattended bag lying near a pillar.

Soon after, they said, CISF called in the bomb disposal and detection teams for anti-sabotage checks on the bag and assorted currencies worth over Rs 2.10 lakh– including notes like Indian Rupee, Euro, Thai, Bhutanese, Indonesian, Hong Kong, China, Singaporean and Canada — were recovered.

Later, a person, identified as W Dorji, came to the airport and claimed the bag, saying he forgot it there after receiving a friend who came to India from Sydney.

The bag was restored to Dorji after due verification, they said. ( AGENCIES)

