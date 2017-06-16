sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Two persons killed in forces’ firing in Kashmir

Posted on 16/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

SRINAGAR: Two persons were today killed and 10 others injured as security forces allegedly opened fire to keep stone-pelting protesters from interfering in an ongoing encounter with three holed up Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

Also, clashes rocked various parts of the Valley including Srinagar after Friday prayers even as the police detained JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik.

Ahsan Mushtaq (15) and Mohammad Ashraf Khar (34) were killed after being hit by bullets near the site of an ongoing encounter between militants and security forces at Arwani village in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, a police official said.

He said it was not immediately clear whether the duo were part of the stone-pelting protesters who tried to disrupt the anti-militancy operation in the village.

Ten other people were injured, mostly by pellets. The operation to flush out militants was going on, he said. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top