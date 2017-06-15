Two cops killed in separate attacks by militants

SRINAGAR: Two cops were killed in two separate attacks by militants in the Kashmir valley today, the police said.

Militants attacked a police party in the Hyderpora area of the city, at around 9.30 PM, by firing indiscriminately at a patrol party, a senior official said.

Two cops were injured in the attack and were rushed to 92 Base Hospital of the Army. One of them, constable Shehzad, succumbed to his injuries there.

Earlier in the day, militants had shot dead a policeman in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. (AGENCIES)

