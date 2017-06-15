sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

Two cops killed in separate attacks by militants

Posted on 15/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

SRINAGAR: Two cops were killed in two separate attacks by militants in the Kashmir valley today, the police said.

Militants attacked a police party in the Hyderpora area of the city, at around 9.30 PM, by firing indiscriminately at a patrol party, a senior official said.

Two cops were injured in the attack and were rushed to 92 Base Hospital of the Army. One of them, constable Shehzad, succumbed to his injuries there.

Earlier in the day, militants had shot dead a policeman in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. (AGENCIES)

 

