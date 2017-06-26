sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Tributes paid to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur

Posted on 26/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, June 25: Bhai Kanhiya Ji Nishkam Sewa Dal J&K and Gurudwara Baba Chanda Singh Jee, Jain Bazar paid tributes to martyr Baba Banda Singh Bahadur by distributing cold water among the people at Shalamar Chowk, here today.
On the occasion, the citizens and sangat also listened Gurbani Kirtan.
While Speaking Sukhdev Singh, Chairman Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Chowk Coordination Committee appealed to the Government to declare the Kunjwani crossing chowk as Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Chowk.
Sukhbir Singh, President Gurudwara Baba Chanda Singh JeeÂ  also appealed to the Government for naming the Kunjwani chowkÂ  in the name of great warrior son of the soil Baba Banda Singh Bhadur and installation of statue.
Karandeep Singh, Jasvinder Singh Bagga, Ajit Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Raj Kumar, Vidya Bushan, Chetan Singh ofÂ  Bhai Kanhiya Ji Nishkam Sewa Dal J&K, Avtar Singh Khalsa, Secretary DGPC Jammu, Jathedar Mohinder Singh, Member DGPC, Jammu, Kulvinder Singh, President, Gurudwara Guru Nanak Dev Jee Chand Jammu, Advocate JA Kazmi, Raj Kumar and many others were present on the occasion.

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in jammu news, State2. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top