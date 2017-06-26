Tributes paid to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Bhai Kanhiya Ji Nishkam Sewa Dal J&K and Gurudwara Baba Chanda Singh Jee, Jain Bazar paid tributes to martyr Baba Banda Singh Bahadur by distributing cold water among the people at Shalamar Chowk, here today.

On the occasion, the citizens and sangat also listened Gurbani Kirtan.

While Speaking Sukhdev Singh, Chairman Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Chowk Coordination Committee appealed to the Government to declare the Kunjwani crossing chowk as Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Chowk.

Sukhbir Singh, President Gurudwara Baba Chanda Singh JeeÂ also appealed to the Government for naming the Kunjwani chowkÂ in the name of great warrior son of the soil Baba Banda Singh Bhadur and installation of statue.

Karandeep Singh, Jasvinder Singh Bagga, Ajit Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Raj Kumar, Vidya Bushan, Chetan Singh ofÂ Bhai Kanhiya Ji Nishkam Sewa Dal J&K, Avtar Singh Khalsa, Secretary DGPC Jammu, Jathedar Mohinder Singh, Member DGPC, Jammu, Kulvinder Singh, President, Gurudwara Guru Nanak Dev Jee Chand Jammu, Advocate JA Kazmi, Raj Kumar and many others were present on the occasion.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With