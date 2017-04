Train services between Srinagar-Banihal resumes

SRINAGAR: Train service between Srinagar and Banihal in Jammu region was this afternoon resumed after remaining suspended for three days due to security reasons.

However, rail service between Srinagar-Baramulla in north Kashmir remained suspended apprehending trouble in view of re-polling in 38 polling stations tomorrow in Budgam of Srinagar parliamentary constituency.

“Train service on Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region has been resumed after receiving security clearance,” a railway official told UNI this evening. However, he said no train will run on Srinagar-Badgam in central Kashmir to Baramulla in north Kashmir track. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With