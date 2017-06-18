Toll rises in Meghalaya landslide, temp dips in parts of north India

NEW DELHI: Two bodies buried in a landslide in Meghalaya were unearthed today, raising the death toll in the rain-hit northeastern state to five, while temperatures dipped in many parts of the north, giving the people a respite from the heat.

Delhiites witnessed a pleasant day with low mercury levels and cloudy skies in some parts of the city.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average, while the maximum settled at 35.6 degree Celsius, four degrees below the season’s average, the MeT department said.

No rains were reported from anywhere in the city till the evening, while humidity levels oscillated between 82 and 51 per cent.

In Meghalaya, the death toll rose to five with the recovery of two more bodies in Ri-Bhoi district today, while a child was killed in a separate landslide in the State.

While three persons were killed in the landslide at Umiam industrial area yesterday, bodies of two missing women were found this afternoon, SP Ramesh Singh said. (AGENCIES)

