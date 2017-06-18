sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Toll rises in Meghalaya landslide, temp dips in parts of north India

Posted on 18/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Toll rises in Meghalaya landslide, temp dips in parts of north India

NEW DELHI: Two bodies buried in a landslide in Meghalaya were unearthed today, raising the death toll in the rain-hit northeastern state to five, while temperatures dipped in many parts of the north, giving the people a respite from the heat.

Delhiites witnessed a pleasant day with low mercury levels and cloudy skies in some parts of the city.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average, while the maximum settled at 35.6 degree Celsius, four degrees below the season’s average, the MeT department said.

No rains were reported from anywhere in the city till the evening, while humidity levels oscillated between 82 and 51 per cent.

In Meghalaya, the death toll rose to five with the recovery of two more bodies in Ri-Bhoi district today, while a child was killed in a separate landslide in the State.

While three persons were killed in the landslide at Umiam industrial area yesterday, bodies of two missing women were found this afternoon, SP Ramesh Singh said. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top