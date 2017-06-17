TKR surgery using 3D technology performed on woman in Amandeep Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: A successful Total Knee Replacement (TKR) surgery using 3D technology was performed on a 55-year-old woman, who was unable to walk due to unbearable pain in knee, at Amandeep Hospital, Amritsar.

Manjit Kaur from Amritsar was unable to walk due to unbearable pain in knee. She was suffering from end stage osteoarthritis where the bones of the joint rub together due to the loss of cartilage in the joint. Dr Avatar Singh and his team of Amandeep Hospital performed TKR surgery on the woman using new technology of Gold plated 3D knee implant and now the woman can walk pain free.

While most patients with severe arthritis and osteoarthritis continue to opt for Total Knee Replacement (TKR), surgeons are increasingly recommending that they should go for implants which are custom-made to fit the size of the damaged portion with more life.

Dr Avtar Singh, Orthopedic Surgeon Amandeep Hospital, said, “3D Knee stand for ‘Data Driven Design’. The design of the knee is based on the actual data collected from two groups of patients, who have undergone the TKR surgery and the healthy persons whose knee movement is natural.”

“The advantage of ‘3D’ knee is that the knee motion is nearly mimicking the natural knee motion, hence the patient is more comfortable. The patient is more confident while climb up and down the staircases and walking around here and there. Because of natural knee motion the wear of the knee joint is reduced considerably which will result in increasing the life of the knee joint, hence the chances of revision surgery after 15 years is reduced nearly to nil level”, added Dr Singh.

Also 3D knee is a high flex design so that patient can sit cross-legged and the flexion of the knee would be in the range of 125 degrees to 145 degrees, which in current designs is 115 degrees to 130 degrees.

“Within 3 days of surgery, patient can walk painless and can sit with folded legs. Patients who are requiring joint replacements at a younger age or obese (overweight), Gold Knee implant can be the solution for them”, he added.

