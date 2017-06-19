sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
This team can be more than a super power: Imran

Posted on 19/06/2017
This team can be more than a super power: Imran

 

KARACHI:  World Cup winning captain Imran Khan says the current Pakistan team has the potential to become a force in international cricket even as he lamented the country lacks system to polish raw talent.

     “Our team was a super power in world cricket than. But this team has the potential to be even better than a super power,” Imran, who led Pakistan to 1992 World Cup win, told reporters.

     Lauding the team, led by Sarfraz Ahmed, for winning the Champions Trophy title, Imran said he was very happy to see that Pakistan cricket was still producing laudable young talent.

     “The problem is that we don’t have the system to polish this young and raw talent properly and professionally. Yet it keeps coming through.”

     Imran, who is now a seasoned politician, felt that the captain and the management should now build on the Champions Trophy win and start preparing for the 2019 World Cup.

     The former captain said he was highly impressed with the way the team bounced back to win the trophy after the heavy loss to India in the opening match.

     “It was an amazing turnaround from these boys. Congratulations to them.”

     Imran, however, lamented that Pakistan despite having a huge population was nowhere in other sports globally and has lost its stature in hockey and squash.

     “At one time I remember our hockey team and squash players won world titles regularly and were unbeatable. Today we are struggling in both sports,” he said.

     India thrashed Pakistan 7-1 in the FIH World Hockey League semi-finals in London around the same time the cricket team outclassed the Indian team in the Champions Trophy final.

     “We don’t have even a single proper representation to win medals in the Olympics.”

     Imran also said nowhere in the world did the President or Prime Minister appoint the Chairman of the cricket Board.

     “When you have such a system, then you will automatically have politics in cricket and that is our problem now. We still do well because of the immense raw talent we have at home.”

     Imran said that Pakistan had produced several champions in corruption, an obvious reference to his political opponents.

     “We have champions in corruption who are very good at taking money out of the country.” (AGENCIES)

