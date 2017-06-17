sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Tell nation what concrete steps you have taken to bring peace in J&K: Cong to PM

Posted on 17/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

 

NEW DELHI:  Accusing the ruling BJP of utter failure to bring the Kashmir situation under control, the Congress today asked Prime Minister Minister Narendra Modi to tell the nation at least five concrete steps his government had taken to improve the situation.

    The party said it was high time  that the BJP Government stopped just talking and took concrete measures to put an end to further killings in the Valley and on the border.

     The Congress party was ready to give full cooperation to the Government in finding a solution to the Kashmir crisis, AICC spokesperson R P N Singh told reporters here.

    ”But it seems that the government has neither any policy nor any will (na to neeti na to neeat) to bring about peace in Kashmir,” he said.

    ”While the Prime Minister was exchanging pleasantries with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Astana, Pakistan- based terrorists were attacking our security forces,” he added.

  He pointed out that 14 deaths of policemen and civilians had taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, in addition to killing of jawan in Pakistan ceasefire violation, and 207 jawans who lost their lives during the last three years.

    Mr Singh said the Congress demanded that an urgent meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security Affairs be called to discuss the situation, ”but it was unfortunate that neither the Prime Minister, nor the part-time

    Defence Minister nor the Home Minister had called any such meeting.”

 The Congress also attacked the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP government in the state for not taking any solid steps to bring normalcy in the state.

    The Home Minister has talked about a permanent solution of the Kashmir issue, but in the present scenario, maintaining peace and restoring normalcy should be of utmost priority, he said. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News, News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top