Tell nation what concrete steps you have taken to bring peace in J&K: Cong to PM

NEW DELHI: Accusing the ruling BJP of utter failure to bring the Kashmir situation under control, the Congress today asked Prime Minister Minister Narendra Modi to tell the nation at least five concrete steps his government had taken to improve the situation.

The party said it was high time that the BJP Government stopped just talking and took concrete measures to put an end to further killings in the Valley and on the border.

The Congress party was ready to give full cooperation to the Government in finding a solution to the Kashmir crisis, AICC spokesperson R P N Singh told reporters here.

”But it seems that the government has neither any policy nor any will (na to neeti na to neeat) to bring about peace in Kashmir,” he said.

”While the Prime Minister was exchanging pleasantries with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Astana, Pakistan- based terrorists were attacking our security forces,” he added.

He pointed out that 14 deaths of policemen and civilians had taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, in addition to killing of jawan in Pakistan ceasefire violation, and 207 jawans who lost their lives during the last three years.

Mr Singh said the Congress demanded that an urgent meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security Affairs be called to discuss the situation, ”but it was unfortunate that neither the Prime Minister, nor the part-time

Defence Minister nor the Home Minister had called any such meeting.”

The Congress also attacked the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP government in the state for not taking any solid steps to bring normalcy in the state.

The Home Minister has talked about a permanent solution of the Kashmir issue, but in the present scenario, maintaining peace and restoring normalcy should be of utmost priority, he said. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With